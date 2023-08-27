ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Perform THE HIVES Classic "Hate To Say I Told You So" For Sunday Lunch (Video)

August 27, 2023, an hour ago

news robert fripp & toyah the hives hard rock

ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Perform THE HIVES Classic "Hate To Say I Told You So" For Sunday Lunch (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with a fresh helping of Sunday Lunch, this time performing The Hives classic "Hate To Say I Told You So". Check it out below.

Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch is going on tour throughout the UK in September and October. The couple will be accompanied by a live band, with Fripp on guitar.

Tickets are available here.

Says Toyah: “When people ask, 'What is the show going to be?', it’s going to be about the hundred years of musical experience we have between us.”

Watch the "Toyah At Home" video below, where Toyah and Robert introduce the tour concept:



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

Latest Reviews