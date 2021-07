King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox - joined by the mysterious stranger Sidney Jake - are back with another episode in their "Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch" series. This time they take on The Kinks' "You Really Got Me", which was later famously covered by Van Halen. Watch below:

