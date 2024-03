In the clip below, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, revisit their cover of David Bowie's "The Jean Genie" for Sunday Lunch.

"We look back at one of the best Sunday Lunches from way back in 2020!"

Check out more Sunday Lunch selections below.

"Basket Case"

"Give In To Me"

"Lick It Up"