ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Revisit 2020 Lockdown Cover Of MOTORHEAD's "Ace Of Spades" For Sunday Lunch (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, revisit their cover of Motörhead's "Ace Of Spades" for Sunday Lunch. Check it out below.

"This is one of the most icomic videos of the 2020 lockdown, and the screenshot that's used globaly whenever Sunday Lunch is reported on! And we love it!"

Fripp and Wilcox performed at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2023 on June 18th, 2023. Toyah has shared pro-shot video of their full band performance of the Lenny Kravitz hit, "Are You Gona Go My Way". Check it out below.