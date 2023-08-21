ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Revisit Sunday Lunch Performance Of FOO FIGHTERS' "All My Life"; Video

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, served up their take on Foo Fighters' "All My Life" in June 2022 as part of their weekly Sunday Lunch. They have shared the video below, along with the following message:

"There's a revisit this weekend to the kitchen where Toyah & Robert are channelling Foo Fighters with a take-on 'All My Life'. Toyah's been inspired by Jackson Pollock painting technique with some gold leaf to boot. A classic Sunday Lunch from the rock duo."





Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch is going on tour throughout the UK in September and October. The couple will be accompanied by a live band, with Fripp on guitar. Tickets are available here.

Says Toyah: “When people ask, 'What is the show going to be?', it’s going to be about the hundred years of musical experience we have between us.”

Watch the "Toyah At Home" video below, where Toyah and Robert introduce the tour concept: