ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Share "Bloopers & Bolløck$" Video Featuring Attempt At BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid"
February 27, 2023, 40 minutes ago
King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with their latest Sunday Lunch video. Watch below.
A message states: “Things don’t always go to plan in the kitchen when Toyah & Robert cook up their Sunday Lunch creations. Enjoy this helping of bloopers from times when it all went to BolløcK$!”
A selection of Robert & Toyah's previous Sunday Lunch videos can be seen below: