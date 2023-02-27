ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Share "Bloopers & Bolløck$" Video Featuring Attempt At BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid"

February 27, 2023, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal robert fripp & toyah black sabbath

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with their latest Sunday Lunch video. Watch below.

A message states: “Things don’t always go to plan in the kitchen when Toyah & Robert cook up their Sunday Lunch creations. Enjoy this helping of bloopers from times when it all went to BolløcK$!”

A selection of Robert & Toyah's previous Sunday Lunch videos can be seen below:



