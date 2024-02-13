ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Announce Can’t Let Go 2024 North American Tour

Today, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announce their return to North America. Reunited once more - and much sooner than the twelve years that passed between their previous two tours - the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer and 27x Grammy-winner will hit the road this spring and summer for nearly 30 headline dates and counting.

Beginning June 2nd with a centennial celebration for the legendary Cain’s Ballroom, the Can’t Let Go Tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast. With additional stops to still be revealed, dozens of cities will have the opportunity to experience the live show hailed as “a master class of a concert” (Chicago Tribune) and “a collaboration that should last for evermore” (Variety).

Tickets for Robert Plant & Alison Krauss’ Can’t Let Go Tour are on-sale at 10 AM, local time this Friday, February 16, following a series of pre-sales beginning at 10 AM, local time tomorrow, February 14. Find more information at plantkrauss.com.

Dates will feature support from JD McPherson, who also plays lead guitar for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, alongside an ace ensemble of drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, multi-talented string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar. Drawing from both of their monumentally acclaimed, T Bone Burnett-produced LPs – 2007’s Grammy-sweeping Raising Sand and 2021’s chart-topping Raise The Roof - Plant and Krauss will deliver a cosmic collision of early blues, country deep cuts, revolutionary folk-rock and lost soul music written by legends and unsung heroes like Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Ola Belle Reed, Brenda Burns and more, as well as reimagined renditions of Led Zeppelin cuts like "The Battle Of Evermore," "Rock & Roll,” "When The Levee Breaks” and other surprises in store.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss want to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, if fans purchase tickets for a show through Ticketmaster and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Exchange, the artists have also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows ticketed by Ticketmaster. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange.

Can’t Let Go Tour 2024:

June

2- Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

4 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*

5 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater*

7 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

8 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field*

11 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*

12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival*#

14 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater*

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

19 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

August

8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival!

13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

16 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

17 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater*

26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*

28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*

September

1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* with JD McPherson

# on-sale April 24

! on-sale June 1

^ on-sale March 25

(Photo - Alysse Gafkjen)