ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Announce New US Dates For Raising The Roof Tour
April 11, 2022, 7 hours ago
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new string of US dates in support of their Raise The Roof album. The new leg launches on August 15 in San Diego, California, and concludes on September 4 in Austin, Texas.
Presale for the new shows starts tomorrow (April 12) at 10 AM, ET, gain access by using the password: PLANTKRAUSS. Get your tickets here.
New dates:
August
15 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
21 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre
23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage
25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
27 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater
28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amp
September
1 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
3 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
4 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
(Photo - David McClister)