ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Announce North American Raising The Roof Tour 2023; Red Rocks Performance Set For Worldwide Stream

On the heels of a triumphant year that saw Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for their first international tour in more than a decade, the duo has announced new tour dates for 2023.

Kicking off April 25 in Shreveport, LA, this latest run will bring the music of 2021’s T Bone Burnett-produced, Grammy-nominated Raise The Roof and 2007’s Grammy-sweeping Raising Sand to audiences across North America, including stops at Louisville’s Palace Theatre, Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre, Tucson’s Centennial Hall, and Tanglewood in Lenox, MA. A full list of confirmed dates is below.

Pre-sales for this leg of the “Raising The Roof” tour will begin at 10 AM, local time on February 1. The general on-sale will get underway February 3 at 10 AM, local time. For tickets and more information, go to plantkrauss.com/.

A highlight of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ recent tour was the band’s performance at Denver’s storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 1. Now, for the first time, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Live At Red Rocks will be available to stream in its entirety on March 16 at 8 PM, GMT for viewers in the UK/Europe and 8 PM, ET for US viewers, exclusively via Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform. Tickets for the stream, which will have a viewing window of 48 hours from its premiere, will be available for purchase starting on February 14. For more information, go to mandolin.com/.

Raising The Roof Tour 2023 dates:

April

25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

26 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

29 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

May

2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

3 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights

5 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

9 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

10 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

13 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

17 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

18 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

June

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater

15 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall at University of Arizona

17 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park

18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

20 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

July

1 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

2 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center**

3 - Portland, ME - Thompon's Point

5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

* On sale 2/17

** On sale 3/9