ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Announce North American Raising The Roof Tour 2023; Red Rocks Performance Set For Worldwide Stream
January 31, 2023, 53 minutes ago
On the heels of a triumphant year that saw Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for their first international tour in more than a decade, the duo has announced new tour dates for 2023.
Kicking off April 25 in Shreveport, LA, this latest run will bring the music of 2021’s T Bone Burnett-produced, Grammy-nominated Raise The Roof and 2007’s Grammy-sweeping Raising Sand to audiences across North America, including stops at Louisville’s Palace Theatre, Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre, Tucson’s Centennial Hall, and Tanglewood in Lenox, MA. A full list of confirmed dates is below.
Pre-sales for this leg of the “Raising The Roof” tour will begin at 10 AM, local time on February 1. The general on-sale will get underway February 3 at 10 AM, local time. For tickets and more information, go to plantkrauss.com/.
A highlight of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ recent tour was the band’s performance at Denver’s storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 1. Now, for the first time, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Live At Red Rocks will be available to stream in its entirety on March 16 at 8 PM, GMT for viewers in the UK/Europe and 8 PM, ET for US viewers, exclusively via Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform. Tickets for the stream, which will have a viewing window of 48 hours from its premiere, will be available for purchase starting on February 14. For more information, go to mandolin.com/.
Raising The Roof Tour 2023 dates:
April
25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
26 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
29 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
May
2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
3 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights
5 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
9 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
10 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
13 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
17 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
18 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
June
14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater
15 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall at University of Arizona
17 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park
18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival
20 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*
July
1 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
2 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center**
3 - Portland, ME - Thompon's Point
5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
* On sale 2/17
** On sale 3/9