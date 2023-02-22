ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS, FOO FIGHTERS Among Headliners For Ottawa Bluesfest 2023

February 22, 2023, 26 minutes ago

news classic rock hard rock robert plant & alison krauss foo fighters ottawa bluesfest 2023

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS, FOO FIGHTERS Among Headliners For Ottawa Bluesfest 2023

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (pictured above) and Foo Fighters are among the headliners confirmed for the 2023 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest, scheduled for July 12 - 16 at at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, ON (Canada). The full list of artists can be viewed below.

July 6 – Shania Twain, Orville Peck, bbno$, Dax, Son Little, John Németh, Brea Lawrenson, J.C, Melissa Lamm, Mikhail Laxton, Mimi O'Bonsawin

July 7 – Weezer, Thundercat, Billy Talent, PUP, Tank & The Bangas, Jupiter & Okwess, Southern Avenue, Digging Roots, Emily Jean Flack, Melo Griffith, The Jesse Greene Band.

July 8 – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, BadBadNotGood, Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick, Raul Midón, Sugaray Rayford, The Texas Horns, Aspects, Nesrallah Artuso Project, Steven Taetz.

July 9 – Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Alan Doyle, Bran Van 3000, Moonlight Benjamin, Jack Barksdale, Youngtree & The Blooms, Guy Belanger, East Coast Experience, Emmanuelle Querry.

July 12 – Foo Fighters, AJR, White Reaper, Monowhales, Black Joe Lewis, Lime Cordiale, My Son The Hurricane, River City Junction.

July 13 – Mumford And Sons, The War On Drugs, Declan McKenna, Sudan Archives, Cam Kahin, Lloyd Spiegel, Loviet, Amos The Transparent, Angelina Hunter Trio, Ash Ravens, Avery Raquel.

July 14 – Charlotte Cardin, Fletcher, Fleet Foxes, Allison Russell, Rich Aucoin, Sauce Boss, Sussex, Amanda Jordan, Pony Girl.

July 15 – Pitbull, Ludacris, Julia Jacklin, Horojo Trio, TJ Wheeler, Abby Stewart, Drew Nelson, Grae, Joe McDonald.

July 16 – The Smile, Koffee, Miss Emily, Eazy Finesse, Megan Jerome, and Steph La Rochelle, Alvvays.

Tickets go on sale at 10 AM, EST on Thursday, February 23. Further details at ottawabluesfest.ca.



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews