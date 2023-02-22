ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS, FOO FIGHTERS Among Headliners For Ottawa Bluesfest 2023

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss (pictured above) and Foo Fighters are among the headliners confirmed for the 2023 edition of Ottawa Bluesfest, scheduled for July 12 - 16 at at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, ON (Canada). The full list of artists can be viewed below.

July 6 – Shania Twain, Orville Peck, bbno$, Dax, Son Little, John Németh, Brea Lawrenson, J.C, Melissa Lamm, Mikhail Laxton, Mimi O'Bonsawin

July 7 – Weezer, Thundercat, Billy Talent, PUP, Tank & The Bangas, Jupiter & Okwess, Southern Avenue, Digging Roots, Emily Jean Flack, Melo Griffith, The Jesse Greene Band.

July 8 – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, BadBadNotGood, Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick, Raul Midón, Sugaray Rayford, The Texas Horns, Aspects, Nesrallah Artuso Project, Steven Taetz.

July 9 – Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Alan Doyle, Bran Van 3000, Moonlight Benjamin, Jack Barksdale, Youngtree & The Blooms, Guy Belanger, East Coast Experience, Emmanuelle Querry.

July 12 – Foo Fighters, AJR, White Reaper, Monowhales, Black Joe Lewis, Lime Cordiale, My Son The Hurricane, River City Junction.

July 13 – Mumford And Sons, The War On Drugs, Declan McKenna, Sudan Archives, Cam Kahin, Lloyd Spiegel, Loviet, Amos The Transparent, Angelina Hunter Trio, Ash Ravens, Avery Raquel.

July 14 – Charlotte Cardin, Fletcher, Fleet Foxes, Allison Russell, Rich Aucoin, Sauce Boss, Sussex, Amanda Jordan, Pony Girl.

July 15 – Pitbull, Ludacris, Julia Jacklin, Horojo Trio, TJ Wheeler, Abby Stewart, Drew Nelson, Grae, Joe McDonald.

July 16 – The Smile, Koffee, Miss Emily, Eazy Finesse, Megan Jerome, and Steph La Rochelle, Alvvays.

Tickets go on sale at 10 AM, EST on Thursday, February 23. Further details at ottawabluesfest.ca.