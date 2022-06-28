ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Perform LED ZEPPELIN Classic "When The Levee Breaks" At Glastonbury 2022; Pro-Shot Video Available
June 28, 2022, an hour ago
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss launched their 2022 Raise The Roof tour on June 1st. On June 24th they performed at Glatonbury 2022 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, England. Pro-shot video of their set closer, the Led Zeppelin / Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe McCoy classic "When The Levee Breaks", can be viewed below.
Plant and Krauss recently announced a new string of US dates in support of Raise The Roof. The new leg launches on August 15 in San Diego, CA, and concludes on September 4 in Austin, TX. Dates below.
August
15 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s
21 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre
23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage
25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
27 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater
28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amp
September
1 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
3 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
4 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
(Photo - David McClister)