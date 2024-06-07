ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Release New Rendition Of LED ZEPPELIN Classic "When The Levee Breaks"; Audio

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a new live rendition of "When The Levee Breaks", a country blues song written and first recorded by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy in 1929, then re-worked by Led Zeppelin for their fourth studio album.

Buy/stream Plant and Krauss' new version of the song here, and listen below:

Plant and Krauss launched their new North American tour earlier this month. The trek will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast. Tickets and more information at plantkrauss.com.

Can’t Let Go Tour 2024:

June

7 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

8 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field*

11 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*

12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival*#

14 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater*

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

19 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

August

8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival!

13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

16 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

17 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater*

26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*

28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*

September

1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* with JD McPherson