ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Release "Trouble With My Lover" Performance Video From Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss recently released their first new album in fourteen years, Raise The Roof, via Rounder Records. In celebration, the've released the video below, featuring "Trouble With My Lover", performed live from Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios.

Watch "Searching For My Love" from the same performance:

Like its platinum-selling 2007 predecessor, Raising Sand - which won six Grammys, including Album and Record of the Year - Raise The Roof delivers new takes on songs from legends and unsung heroes of folk, blues, country and soul music.

Recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, sessions for Raise The Roof began in late 2019 and wrapped just weeks before the world went into lockdown. “One of my favorite parts of this is the songs and songwriters that I had never heard of,” says Alison Krauss. “Working with Robert, and with T Bone, is always a great education in music history.”

Raise The Roof includes deep cuts by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Calexico and more. “It’s such a far cry from everything I’ve done before,” says Robert Plant. “I love the whole kaleidoscope of music that I’ve explored, but this is a place where you can think within the song, you can decide how to bring home an emotion. It’s another blend that we’ve got, and long may we have more of them.”

Order Raise The Roof here.

Raise The Roof tracklisting:

"Quattro (World Drifts In)"

"The Price Of Love"

"Go Your Way"

"Trouble With My Lover"

"Searching For My Love"

"Can’t Let Go"

"It Don’t Bother Me"

"You Led Me To The Wrong"

"Last Kind Words Blues"

"High And Lonesome"

"Going Where The Lonely Go"

"Somebody Was Watching Over Me"

"Somebody Was Watching Over Me":

"It Don't Bother Me":

"Can't Let Go" lyric video:

"High And Lonesome":