ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS To Release New Music This Friday; Teaser Posted

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have new music on the way. The duo updated their social media with the teaser below, simply stating, "Coming Friday, 6.7"

Plant and Krauss launched their new North American tour on Sunday, June 2, at Cain's Ballroom in in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fan-filmed video from the concert can be viewed below.

The duo performed the following setlist:

"Rich Woman"

"Fortune Teller"

"Can't Let Go"

"The Price Of Love"

"Rock And Roll"

"Please Read The Letter"

"High And Lonesome"

"Last Kind Words Blues"

"You Led Me To The Wrong"

"Trouble With My Lover"

"In The Mood" / "Matty Groves" / "Gallows Pole"

"The Battle Of Evermore"

"When The Levee Breaks"

Encore:

"Gone Gone Gone"

The Can’t Let Go Tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast. Tickets and more information at plantkrauss.com.

Can’t Let Go Tour 2024:

June

5 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater*

7 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

8 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field*

11 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*

12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival*#

14 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater*

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

19 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

August

8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival!

13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

16 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

17 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater*

26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*

28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*

September

1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* with JD McPherson

