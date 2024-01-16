ROBERT PLANT Announces 2024 UK Tour With SAVING GRACE Featuring SUZI DIAN

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has announced a new UK tour with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. The trek, featuring special guest Taylor McCall on dates in March, kicks off on March 13 at Bristol Beacon in Bristol, England.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 AM, here. Dates are listed below.

March

13 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, UK

14 - Ipswich Regent Theatre - Ipswich, UK

17 - The London Palladium - London, UK

18 - Assembly Hall Theatre - Royal Tunbridge Wells, UK

20 - New Theatre - Peterborough, UK

21 - Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham, UK

23 - White Rock Theatre - Hastings, UK

24 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK (Teenage Cancer Trust)

26 - Philharmonic Hall - Liverpool, UK

27 - City Hall - Sheffield, UK

29 - King George’s Hall - Blackburn, UK

April

30 - Royal Hall - Harrogate, UK

May

1 - Globe Theatre - Stockton-On-Tees, UK

3 - Warwick Arts Center - Warwick, UK

4 - Cheltenham Jazz Festival - Cheltenham, UK

July

23 - Cliffs Pavilion - Southend-On-Sea, UK

24 - New Victoria Theatre - Woking, UK