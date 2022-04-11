ROBERT PLANT Announces Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast; Temporarily Hosting BBC Radio 6 Music On Sundays

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has announced the fifth season of his Digging Deep podcast, launching on April 18.

A message states: "Digging Deep will return from April 18th for Series 5. Robert Plant will delve into his back catalogue weekly with Matt Everitt, to tell stories of inspiration, collaboration and intervention. Brand new episodes to be released every Monday. This series starts off with "Bron-Y-Aur Stomp"; RP discusses the adventure of finding creativity and writing Led Zeppelin III. Listen back to previous episodes on all podcast platforms."



In related news, Plant will be temporarily hosting on BBC Radio 6 Music, Sundays at 4 PM. Expect a deep dive into RP's record collection, including cuts by Calexico, Terry Reid and Donovan.