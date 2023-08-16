ROBERT PLANT Announces UK Tour With SAVING GRACE Featuring SUZI DIAN

August 16, 2023, 40 minutes ago

news hard rock classic rock robert plant led zeppeling led zeppelin saving grace suzi dian

ROBERT PLANT Announces UK Tour With SAVING GRACE Featuring SUZI DIAN

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has announced a UK tour with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. The trek, featuring special guest Taylor McCall, launches on November 1 at Brighton Dome in Brighton, England, and wraps on November 23 at Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent, England.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 18, at 10 AM, here.

Tour dates:

November
1 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK
2 - G Live - Guildford, UK
5 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK
7 - Bournemouth Pavilion - Bournemouth, UK
8 - David's Hall - Cardiff, UK
11 - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry - Salford, UK
13 - New Theatre - Oxford, UK
16 - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK
17 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK
19 - Grimsby Auditorium - Grimsby, UK
20 - Sage Gateshead, Sage One - Gateshead, UK
22 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK
23 - Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, UK



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

Latest Reviews