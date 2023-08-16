ROBERT PLANT Announces UK Tour With SAVING GRACE Featuring SUZI DIAN
August 16, 2023, 40 minutes ago
Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has announced a UK tour with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. The trek, featuring special guest Taylor McCall, launches on November 1 at Brighton Dome in Brighton, England, and wraps on November 23 at Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent, England.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 18, at 10 AM, here.
Tour dates:
November
1 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK
2 - G Live - Guildford, UK
5 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK
7 - Bournemouth Pavilion - Bournemouth, UK
8 - David's Hall - Cardiff, UK
11 - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry - Salford, UK
13 - New Theatre - Oxford, UK
16 - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK
17 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK
19 - Grimsby Auditorium - Grimsby, UK
20 - Sage Gateshead, Sage One - Gateshead, UK
22 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK
23 - Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, UK