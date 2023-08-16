ROBERT PLANT Announces UK Tour With SAVING GRACE Featuring SUZI DIAN

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has announced a UK tour with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. The trek, featuring special guest Taylor McCall, launches on November 1 at Brighton Dome in Brighton, England, and wraps on November 23 at Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent, England.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 18, at 10 AM, here.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK

2 - G Live - Guildford, UK

5 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

7 - Bournemouth Pavilion - Bournemouth, UK

8 - David's Hall - Cardiff, UK

11 - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry - Salford, UK

13 - New Theatre - Oxford, UK

16 - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK

17 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK

19 - Grimsby Auditorium - Grimsby, UK

20 - Sage Gateshead, Sage One - Gateshead, UK

22 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK

23 - Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, UK