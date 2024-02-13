ROBERT PLANT Confirmed For Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2024 With SAVING GRACE Featuring SUZI DIAN

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, is confirmed to perform with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian at Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2024, taking place May 1-6 at Montpellier Gardens in Cheltenham, UK. Plant will perform on May 4.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday, March 6 at 10 AM. For the full lineup and further details, head here.

Plant previously announced 2024 tour dates with with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian, featuring special guest Taylor McCall on dates in March. The trek kicks off on March 13 at Bristol Beacon in Bristol, England.

Tickets on sale here. Dates are listed below.

March

13 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, UK

14 - Ipswich Regent Theatre - Ipswich, UK

17 - The London Palladium - London, UK

18 - Assembly Hall Theatre - Royal Tunbridge Wells, UK

20 - New Theatre - Peterborough, UK

21 - Royal Concert Hall - Nottingham, UK

23 - White Rock Theatre - Hastings, UK

24 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK (Teenage Cancer Trust)

26 - Philharmonic Hall - Liverpool, UK

27 - City Hall - Sheffield, UK

29 - King George’s Hall - Blackburn, UK

April

30 - Royal Hall - Harrogate, UK

May

1 - Globe Theatre - Stockton-On-Tees, UK

3 - Warwick Arts Center - Warwick, UK

4 - Cheltenham Jazz Festival - Cheltenham, UK

July

23 - Cliffs Pavilion - Southend-On-Sea, UK

24 - New Victoria Theatre - Woking, UK

25-28 - Cambridge Folk Festival - Cambridge, UK