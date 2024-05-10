ROBERT PLANT Creates New Mixes Of LED ZEPPELIN Classics; Video

Led Zeppelin News is reporting that Robert Plant has created a new mix of Led Zeppelin songs, remixing “Kashmir” and “Whole Lotta Love” into a new combination of the two songs for Wolverhampton Wanderers football club.

Says LedZepNews: "LedZepNews broke the news on April 25 that Plant was in the studio last month working on a “reimagined version” of a “classic Led Zeppelin song”. Now we know what that project is: It’s a new mix of “Kashmir” and “Whole Lotta Love” that debuted on May 10 and will be played every time the football team walks out on the pitch in Wolverhampton."

Wolverhampton Wanderers football club shared the video below, writing: "Go inside the studio as our vice-president and rock legend Robert Plant creates a new pre-match mix for Molineux. Plant, Led Zeppelin lead singer and life-long Old Gold supporter, has been long-associated with the football club and the rock band’s world-famous songs are regularly heard inside Molineux on a matchday. Led Zeppelin tracks, including 'Stairway To Heaven', 'Kashmir' and 'Whole Lotta Love', have serenaded Molineux on a matchday, while, in his vice-presidency role, Plant has been a regular presence at Wolves events and matchdays."