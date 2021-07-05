ROBERT PLANT Discusses "12 Harps" On Digging Deep Podcast; Audio

Robert Plant has released Episode 21 of his Digging Deep podcast, which you can hear below.

A message states: "So much of Robert Plant’s music is about friendship. Not lyrically specifically, but you hear the growing and evolving connections that musicians have when they write, perform and record together. The nuances and joy of that bond and creativity. This episode of Digging Deep is about two friends who decided to make some music together. It's as simple as that."