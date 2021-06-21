ROBERT PLANT Discusses "House Of Cards" On Digging Deep Podcast; Audio

Robert Plant has released Episode 20 of his Digging Deep podcast, which you can hear below.

A message states: "More than once on Digging Deep, Robert Plant has chosen songs by artists with whom he’s crossed paths many times over the years and this episode is no exception. The track in question is the iconic ‘House Of Cards', written and first recorded by Linda & Richard Thompson whose own musical history intertwined with Roberts on more than one occasion. As he'll explain."