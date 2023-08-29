ROBERT PLANT Discusses LED ZEPPELIN Masterpiece "Stairway To Heaven" - "My Contribution Was To Write Lyrics And To Sing A Song About Fate And Something Very British, Almost Abstract"; Video
August 29, 2023, 22 minutes ago
In the video below from AXS TV, Robert Plant shares his thoughts on the fan favorite Led Zeppelin track, "Stairway To Heaven," why "Kashmir" holds a special place in his heart," the personal tragedy that inspired "All My Love," and more on The Big Interview.
Watch the full conversation with Robert Plant, here.