ROBERT PLANT - First Half Of UK Tour With SAVING GRACE Has Been Cancelled

LedZepNews is reporting that the first half of Robert Plant’s upcoming UK tour with Saving Grace, in June, July and August, has been cancelled after the UK delayed a plan to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions at the end of June.

Plant had been due to go on the road with Saving Grace from June 22 until August 2, but many of the early shows have been cancelled or postponed.

Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, announced on Monday that a planned June 21 date for lifting restrictions in the country had been delayed to July 19, placing many shows in doubt.

Four Saving Grace shows have already been scrapped and two dates have been rescheduled, LedZepNews has learned.

