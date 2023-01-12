ROBERT PLANT, OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, TONY IOMMI, DEF LEPPARD And Others Pay Tribute To Late Guitar Hero JEFF BECK - "His Gift Was Enormous"

Legendary guitar player Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78. Beck’s family shared in a statement that Beck died on January 10th after contracting bacterial meningitis.

The statement reads: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck was famous for replacing Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds in 1965 and released numerous classic albums with his own band, the Jeff Beck Group. He is a two time Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer with the Yardbirds and as a solo artist.

More artists have stepped up to pay tribute to Beck. See posts from Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Paul Stanley, Mike Portnoy, and others below:







WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023























KISS frontman Gene Simmons also paid tribute. On BBC Breakfast, Gene was “choked up” as he reflected on how much the musician meant to him. “Only Jeff Beck could play that instrument in ways that [other guitarists] couldn’t dream of,” Simmons said. See video here.