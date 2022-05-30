ROBERT PLANT Releases Digging Deep Podcast - Series 5, Episode 4: "Please Read The Letter" Feat. Special Guest ALISON KRAUSS; Audio

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, is currently in the fifth season of his Digging Deep podcast. You can now listen to Series 5, Episode 4: "Please Read The Letter" below.

A message states: "This is a collaboration between Robert and Jimmy Page which resulted in a classic song that made its home on the 1997 Walking Into Clarksdale album. But it then re-appeared a decade later on Raising Sand – and it would go on to win The Record Of The Year Award at the 2009 Grammys. This tune has had quite the life thus far…"