ROBERT PLANT Releases Digging Deep Podcast - Series 5, Episode 6 - "Too Much Alike"; Audio

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, is currently in the fifth season of his Digging Deep podcast. You can now listen to Series 5, Episode 6: "Too Much Alike" below.

A message states: "The last episode of this series has its emotional moments, as we look back at the whole of our Digging Deep journey up to this point, but we also end on a joyous musical note; a rockabilly classic covered by Robert Plant and Patty Griffin which includes the timeless lyric, “We're too much alike to like each other, like we used to do”."