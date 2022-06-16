ROBERT PLANT Says He Turned Down A Role In HBO's Game Of Thrones - "I Don't Want To Be Typecast"; Video

Speaking with Canada's George Stroumboulopoulos, Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant reveals he turned down a role on the HBO series, Game Of Thrones.

In the clip below, Stroumboulopoulos asks Plant if he watches the series, to which he replies, "No. I got offered a part in that."

Asked why he turned it down, Robert jokes, “I don’t want to be typecast. I started that shit! Go back to ‘Immigrant Song’, and Led Zeppelin being part of a cultural exchange In Iceland with the Icelandic government. They didn’t really know what they’d invited onto their little island.”

Did you know Robert Plant was offered a role in Game of Thrones? Here's why he turned it down. pic.twitter.com/vc00AenZNq — George FKN StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) June 14, 2022



On June 10, Robert Plant was on hand for a rededication ceremony naming a stretch of road on Chicago's East 43rd Street "Muddy Waters Drive", in honour of the late American blues singer-songwriter and musician.

Following the event, Plant took to social media, writing: "Privileged to attend the unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive in the company of Chandra Cooper (Muddy Waters' Great grand-daughter) to promote the development of his former home into a living museum to celebrate his influence on us all in the world of music."

