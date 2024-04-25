ROBERT TRUJILLO Looks Back On 2003 Live Debut With METALLICA - "There Was All This Energy Around Me..." (Video)

In a new interview with Nikki Blakk at 107.7 The Bone, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo looked back on his May 2003 live debut with the band, which took place at The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA for MetClub members.

Trujillo: "What I remember most about that in 2003 was not knowing what the setlist was gonna be each night. It was like really sort of loose. And I don't know if that was on purpose or we were so overwhelmed or Lars (Ulrich / drums) was so overwhelmed, he couldn't tell me exactly what we were gonna play. So I was learning songs like 'Phantom Lord' on the spot, and they hadn't played 'Phantom Lord' in a very long time. So there was just all this energy around me and my head was sort of swimming with the pressure of the show, the pressure of being the new bass player, but also the pressure of having to put together a song earlier in the afternoon the day that we would be playing it. You've just gotta kind of learn, adapt and do your best, and that's how it was at that show at the Fillmore."

"I did hit the ground running, and when I got caught up a couple of years later, I said, 'I'm gonna go out of my way to learn songs that we're not even playing that aren't even on the radar. I don't like being at the edge of my seat, having to learn songs day or anything like that. So I found a way to get caught up."

Metallica have issued the following update in regards to M72 Weekend takeover events in Munich, Germany:

"With only one month remaining until we’re in Europe for M72 2024, we’ve got some new Weekend Takeover details to add!

"Our latest additions are for our May 24-26 trip to Munich, where returning favorites include the Ross Halfin Q&A + Book Signing and the Metallica Film Fest. Tickets for both of these events go on sale on Friday, April 26, at 11 AM, CEST, with local pre-sales beginning Wednesday, April 24.

"Also on the schedule are MY’TALLICA: Tribute To Metallica (tickets on sale now), and a Metallica Weekend Bash, including parties, events, and volunteer opportunities, all organized by local fan club chapter in St. Germany.

"Stay tuned… details for M72 Weekend Takeover events in other cities are coming soon!"

