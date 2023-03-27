ROBERT TRUJILLO On 72 Seasons - "More Than Any Of The Other Records I’ve Made With METALLICA, This Album Really Resonated With What Was Going On In My Life"

Metallica’s 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, is out on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track album is the band’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

Steffan Chirazi, editor of Meallica's So What! newsletter, checks in with the following message:

"Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out four major discussions with James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert, with RT kicking things off today. They are holistic conversations covering the creative cycle of 72 Seasons and the men behind it. These discussions have always been the part of my job I love the most, and it is only possible because these chaps are extremely honest, open, and trusting when we sit down together. So pull up a comfy chair, pour yourself a beverage, and settle in for the long haul."

Read the first interview, with bassist Robert Trujillo, here.

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the limited transparent yellow cassette edition of the album, which includes an 8-panel j-card with lyrics. Pre-order the cassette here.

Speaking on the concept of the album title, James said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is a reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Pre-order the new album in multiple configurations here.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"If Darkness Had A Son" lyric video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

Tickets are on sale now for Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide listening party for Metallica’s forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons.

For one night only on Thursday, April 13, 72 Seasons will play exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide - with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. Fans can also experience Metallica like never before in Dolby Atmos®, an audio experience that will immerse listeners inside each song to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Check metallica.film or contact your local movie theater for ticketing information on this one night only event (in Dolby Atmos where available).

Metallica: 72 Seasons Global Premiere will offer fans an unforgettable night as they see and hear 72 Seasons first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release. View a trailer below:

(Photo by Tim Saccenti)