ROBIN RED – Debut Solo Album Out On Frontiers Records Srl in September; First Single Streaming

Swedish vocalist Robin Red (degreed) has announced the release of his debut solo album, a self-titled affair, on September 17, 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album was written by Robin along with Dave Dalone of fellow Swedish rockers H.E.A.T., who also produced and plays guitars on the album. Today, fans can get their first preview of the album with the release of the single and video for “Don't Leave Me (With A Broken Heart)”. Preorder / save Robin Red here.

"'Don’t Leave Me (With A Broken Heart)' is a song originally written by Thomas Jakobsson and Björn Axelsson back in the early nineties. Actually, the very famous Swedish artist Carola Häggkvist is singing on the first demo. The song was never released back then, and I have the honor of being the one to finally release it," says Robin of the album's lead single. "My mindset when I put this album together was to keep it very much as classic rock as possible, I think, haha. Think of it as a 1983 release. I think you will hear a bit of Foreigner, John Waite, Bryan Adams, and Rick Springfield in there," he adds.

In 2020, Robin Red, lead vocalist of Sweden's degreed, decided to launch a solo career and sent his demos to Frontiers Music Srl, who were quite thrilled with what they heard, to say the least.

“I’ve been thinking about doing a solo album for many years. It’s kind of a dream come true. But I never really felt ready, not until now. I went back to my roots and made it a little more organic. I'm very inspired by artists like Jimmy Barnes and Bryan Adams, and the sound is not far from there, I think. But it is still me,” says Robin.

The resulting album is indeed a melodic rock fest with catchy, uptempo songs that will mightily impress fans of the genre and especially of such artists as Foreigner, Rick Springfield, Bryan Adams and John Waite. The album was recorded together with Dave Dalone (H.E.A.T), as producer, guitarist and co-songwriter.

Robin Red is a Swedish rock singer most well known for being one of the founding members of the popular melodic hard rockers degreed. With them, he has toured all over Europe in support of five well received studio albums and is currently working on their sixth studio album. Additionally, Robin was also a featured participant in the Swedish version of American Idol in 2008, finishing in the Top 10.

Tracklisting:

“Don’t Leave Me (With A Broken Heart)”

“(I’m A) Bad Habit”

“Everlyn”

“Freedom”

“Midnight Rain”

“Can’t Get Enough”

“Reason To Survive”

“Heart Of Stone”

“Nitelife”

“Head Over Heels”

“Livin’ Dead”

“Living For”

“Don’t Leave Me (With A Broken Heart)” video:

Lineup:

Robin Red - Lead vocals, backing vocals & bass

Dave Dalone - Guitars, synthesizers, backing vocals and percussion

Mats Eriksson - Drums

Erik Modin - Percussion

Joan Eriksson - Grand Piano, background vocals

Jona Tee - Organ

Petra Eriksson - Background vocals