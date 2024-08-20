ROBOT MONSTER ARMY Feat. Former WARGASM Frontman Issues “Day Of The Robot” Lyric Video

Robot Monster Army, the longtime project of ex-Wargasm frontman Bob Mayo, have released a lyric video in support of their third album entitled Assembly Required. The "Day Of The Robot" video was created by Tad Leger, former drummer of NY thrashers Toxic.

Fans of ‘80s Boston thrashers Wargasm, known mainly for their underground classic debut Why Play Around? may be surprised that Assembly Required is not an all-out modern thrash assault.

But fans of RMA's first two albums know what to expect here: an album of songs written and performed in a late-1970's hard rock/heavy metal style, as in UFO, Judas Priest, Scorpions, Thin Lizzy, Aerosmith, Blue Oyster Cult, and Motörhead, to name just a few examples.

"That's the music that I grew up with," says Mayo, "And the music that inspired Wargasm as well. These records should take you right back to somewhere between 1978 and 1980."

Assembly Required is available via streaming and download via all major streaming services and digital outlets; a limited edition CD is also available, along with CD versions of RMA's first two albums Robot Monster Army and Monsterpiece.

Head to Bandcamp for updates and album purchases.