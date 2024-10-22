Rock Hall Induction Forces FOREIGNER To Extend Farewell Tour; New Dates Confirmed

Foreigner has decided to extend its Farewell Tour and include a celebration of the band’s Rock And Roll HallOof Fame induction. Original band members will join them at select shows starting with Foreigner’s sold-out three-week fall residency at the Venetian, Las Vegas. Both Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, who are frequent guests of Foreigner, will sit in with the band they helped create for the entire residency. Discussions are in hand to include Lou Gramm as Foreigner moves toward its 50th Anniversary in 2026.

On Sunday, October 20th, Foreigner celebrated the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction with a very special halftime performance at the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game. Lead singer, Kelly Hansen, welcomed the crowd and announced future appearances by original Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members.

Kelly said, “Performing the incredible catalogue of music created by Mick Jones and the rest of the first incarnation of Foreigner is a dream come true for all of us. After twenty years of proudly flying the Foreigner flag, we are thrilled to be periodically sharing the stage with the guys who started it all as we celebrate their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognition.

Shows announced so far include:

October

25 - Nov 9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian

March

13 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock

15 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

16 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

June

11 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater

14 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Pool

20 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live - Sacramento

27 - Arnolds Park, IA - Arnolds Park Amusement Park

29 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah’s Stir Cove

July

4 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

5 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino

12 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair

24 - Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair

25 - West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair Park

26 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

August

7 - Hamburg, NY - Erie County Fair

8 - North Lawrence, OH - Neon Nights Country Music Festival

28 - Vancouver, BC - The Fair at the PNE

30 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

September

11 - Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

13 - Wright City, MO - Cedar Lake Cellars Winery

21 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E - Arena

October

3 & 4 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

10 & 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

In celebration of Foreigner's induction into the Rock And Hall Of Fame on October 19, the band released a career-spanning collection that includes "Turning Back The Time", a previously unreleased track originally recorded in 1996 featuring Mick Jones and Lou Gramm.

Starting with its self-titled debut in 1977, Foreigner delivered some of rock’s most enduring anthems. Turning Back The Time includes the Top 10 hits "Feels Like The First Time", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Double Vision", and "Urgent". The set also features the ballads "Waiting For A Girl Like You" and "I Want To Know What Love Is", which reached #2 and #1 respectively.

Stream the "Turning Back The Time" single here, and watch a lyric video below. The new collection, Turning Back The Time, can be ordered here.

CD tracklisting:

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Cold As Ice"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Hot Blooded"

"Double Vision"

"Dirty White Boy"

"Head Games"

"Urgent"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Juke Box Hero"

"Girl On The Moon"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Say You Will"

"Can’t Slow Down"

"When It Comes To Love"

"The Flame Still Burns"

"Turning Back The Time"

"Turning Back The Time" lyric video:

(Photo - Karsten Staiger)