Rock Legends ANGEL Release Once Upon A Time Album Today; Teaser Trailer Available, US Tour Dates Announced

Angel's new album, Once Upon A Time, is released today (Friday April 21st) on Cleopatra Records. The reviews have been incredible as well as pre-sales hitting the #1 and #2 spots on Amazon’s best sales list. The album features 11 brand new songs, plus three bonus tracks on the CD version, all written by Punky Meadows, Frank Dimino and Danny Farrow.

Farrow: "The new album kicks ass and I hope the fans love it. It is very diverse and has all the elements of the Angel sound and more. The band really worked hard to make it great and an album we can all be proud of!"

Tracklist:

"The Torch"

"Black Moon Rising"

"It’s Alright"

"Once Upon A Time An Angel And A Devil Fell In Love (And It Did Not End Well)"

"Let It Rain"

"Psyclone"

"Blood Of My Blood, Bone Of My Bone"

"Turn The Record Over"

"Rock Star"

"Without You"

"Liar Liar"

Bonus Tracks:

"Daddy's Girl"

"C'mon"

"Let The Kid Out"

- Order the CD/Vinyl/Cassette here.

- Order the digital here.

The band is currently on their US Tour with many shows announced and more to be added. Tour dates are listed below.

April

26 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

27 - San Jaun Capistrano, CA -The Coach House

28 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky

29 - Las Vegas, NV - VAMP'D

August (with Sweet)

25 - Louisville, KY - Habana Blues Night Life

26 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs