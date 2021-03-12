ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Tour 2021 Featuring JOEY TEMPEST, DEE SNIDER, MIKE TRAMP And RONNIE ROMERO Postponed Until April 2022

The organizers of the annual Rock Meets Classic tour through Germany have checked in with the following announcement:

"It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce today that unfortunately we have to move the planned tour in April 2021 to 2022 The current situation due to the ongoing pandemic does not allow the concerts to be performed regularly. And here's the good news - almost all of our guests 2021 will also be on the RMC Tour 2022.

The whole Rock Meets Classic team would like to thank all of their fans for understanding in this absolute exceptional situation and hope they continue to stay loyal. More dates are in the making and will be announced shortly! Tickets already purchased remain valid."

For updates and ticket information go to the official Rock Meets Classic website here.