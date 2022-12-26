ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Tour 2023 Confirms Members Of PRIMAL FEAR, SINNER, GAMMA RAY And TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA For THE MAT SINNER BAND Line-Up
December 26, 2022, an hour ago
Postponed in 2021 and 2022 due to the global pandemic, the annual Rock Meets Classic tour is due to gear up in Germany through April 2023. It will feature Joey Tempest (Europe), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Mick Box and Bernie Shaw (Uriah Heep), Maggie Reilley (Mike Oldfield), Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) and Mike Tramp (White Lion). They will be backed by The Mat Sinner Band and The RMC Symphony Orchestra.
The Mat Sinner Band line-up has now been confirmed to include Mat Sinner (bass / Primal Fear, Sinner), Alexander Beyrodt (guitar / Primal Fear), Tom Naumann (guitar / Primal Fear), Michael Ehré (drums / Gamma Ray, The Unity), Giorgia Colleluori (vocals / Sinner), Sascha Krebs (vocals), Gaba Gunčíková (vocals / Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Sarah Fox (vocals) and Lisa Müller (vocals).
For updates and ticket information go to the official Rock Meets Classic website here.
The first round of dates is below, with more due to be announced soon.