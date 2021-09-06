Rock Merchandising Pioneer DELL FURANO Passes - "A Legend In The Merchandising Business, A Great Friend, A True Gentleman"

Word has come down that Dell Furano, a pioneer in rock merchandising as the co-founder of Winterland Productions - also the founder of the entertainment agency / brand management company Epic Rights - has died at 69 years of age. Cause of death has not been revealed.

Furano started in the merchandising and licensing business co-founding Bill Graham’s Winterland Productions. He would go on to work with some of the top names in music, including John Lennon, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Maroon 5 and Aerosmith.

Furano began his career in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1974, after graduating from Stanford University, by licensing Grateful Dead tie-dye apparel and poster deals for record stores and head shops. Working closely with top iconic artists and early on recognizing their licensing potential, Dell continued to expand his licensing brand-building strategy. Furano was inducted into the Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Some of the tributes to Furano and his legacy can be viewed below. Watch for more in the coming days.

Our dear friend, collaborator and partner Dell Furano has passed away after a relentless fight against cancer and ill health. He was the pioneer in T-shirts and merchandise going way back The 1960s. An irreplaceable original. Rest in peace and never to be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/QdvS0Zp9wp — KISS (@kiss) September 5, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of Dell Furano. He was a legend in the merchandising business, a great friend. and above all, a true gentleman. Much love and respect to his wife and family. pic.twitter.com/L95ZArdCi0 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 5, 2021

One of my closest friends Dell Furano has died after battling years of health struggles. He fought to the end because he loved his wife, family & friends. He valued life & lived it to the fullest. My love & support to Kym and his entire wonderful family. https://t.co/LxOowfXUsY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) September 5, 2021

Photo taken from Ozzy Osbourne's official Twitter page