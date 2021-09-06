Rock Merchandising Pioneer DELL FURANO Passes - "A Legend In The Merchandising Business, A Great Friend, A True Gentleman"

Word has come down that Dell Furano, a pioneer in rock merchandising as the co-founder of Winterland Productions - also the founder of the entertainment agency / brand management company Epic Rights - has died at 69 years of age. Cause of death has not been revealed.

Furano started in the merchandising and licensing business co-founding Bill Graham’s Winterland Productions. He would go on to work with some of the top names in music, including John Lennon, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Maroon 5 and Aerosmith.

Furano began his career in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1974, after graduating from Stanford University, by licensing Grateful Dead tie-dye apparel and poster deals for record stores and head shops. Working closely with top iconic artists and early on recognizing their licensing potential, Dell continued to expand his licensing brand-building strategy.  Furano was inducted into the Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Some of the tributes to Furano and his legacy can be viewed below. Watch for more in the coming days.

Photo taken from Ozzy Osbourne's official Twitter page




