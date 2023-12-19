Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Announces New Online Masterclasses With JOEL HOEKSTRA, BUMBLEFOOT, VINNY APPICE

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has announced three new online Masterclass sessions, with Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra - Monday, January 8), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses - Thursday, January 11), and Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath, Heaven And Hell - Wednesday, January 17).

Description: Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp is proud to present our live, online and interactive Masterclass Series. For the past 25 years, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp has delivered campers the ultimate musical experience, learning directly from the masters themselves. In our unique Masterclasses rock stars will cover personalized career advice, never before told stories, tips and techniques on their specialties and more. During the Q&A portion, we will get to as many questions as time allows for and those people will have the opportunity to personally ask a question directly to the artist. Classes take place over Zoom, from the comfort of your home. Every class is unique and unscripted- an authentic experience is our specialty. During these classes you really get to know the artists in a new intimate way by spending at least 60 minutes with them, something that would never happen at your typical backstage setting! Focus subjects include songwriting, home recording, playing your instrument, vocals & more - there's sure to be a Masterclass for you!

Complete details for all three sessions can be found here.