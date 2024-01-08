Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Launches Official Podcast; GENE SIMMONS, JOE WALSH, ROGER DALTREY Among Guests

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, which has been breaking down the barriers to rockstar access for over 25 years, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Pantheon Media, the world’s largest music and culture podcast network. This collaboration will bring the incredible experiences of Rock Camp to life through a captivating new podcast series, allowing music fans across the globe to step inside the world of rock and roll like never before.

Rock Camp: The Podcast - A Portal to Music Legends: The series, titled "Rock Camp: The Podcast," will be an exclusive gateway to the heart of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp. Featuring in-depth interviews and stories from music icons like Joe Walsh of The Eagles, Roger Daltrey of The Who, Gene Simmons of KISS, and many more, this podcast is set to captivate listeners with its unique blend of legendary tales and real-life rockstar experiences.

Christian Swain, CEO of Pantheon Media, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to bring the magic of Rock Camp to our global audience. This partnership aligns perfectly with Pantheon's mission to deliver powerful, music-driven storytelling."

David Fishof, founder of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, also shared his enthusiasm: "After the successful release of our book Rock Camp: An Oral History, and film, Rock Camp: The Movie, we’re excited to show the life changing magic of Rock Camp in podcast form. It’s the next best thing to being at the camp!"

Head to hererockcamp.com/podcast to listen to the first 4 episodes of Rock Camp: The Podcast.

Pantheon Podcasts: Established in 2015 with the original podcast "Rock and Roll Archaeology," Pantheon has rapidly grown to become the world's largest music and culture podcast network. With over 100 shows, Pantheon reaches a diverse audience globally, producing high-quality content that informs, delights, and connects music fans with the stories behind the music they love.https://www.pantheonpodcasts.com

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp: As seen on shows like The Simpsons and Billions, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp continues to provide thousands of people worldwide the opportunity to live out their rockstar dreams. With legendary musicians like Slash, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry as mentors in a variety of programs, the camp offers an unparalleled music experience, blending education, inspiration, and entertainment. https://www.rockcamp.com

Hosts on Rock Camp: The Podcast include Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp founder David Fishof, musical director Britt Lightning of Vixen, and radio host/camp insider Miles Schuman.