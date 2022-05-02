Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 Fan Vote Now Closed; Where Did JUDAS PRIEST Land?

The fan vote is for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 is now closed. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will now comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2022 inductees.

Unfortunately, Judas Priest didn't make the cut, landing in the sixth position with 365,999 votes, less that 28,000 votes behind Dolly Parton.

Parton had initially asked that her name be be removed from the ballot, saying in part, "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out." The Roll Hall rejected her request. Then, prior to the Fan Vote closing, in an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition Dolly said she would receive the honour if voted in. “I’ll accept gracefully,” she said. “I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that.”

Duran Duran won the Fan Vote with close to a million votes. See the breakdown below:

Duran Duran: 934,880 votes

Eminem: 684,827

Pat Banatar: 631,299

Eurythmics: 442,271

Dolly Parton, 393,796