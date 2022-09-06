Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame - Tickets On Sale Friday For 2022 Induction Ceremony

Tickets for the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall If Fame Induction Ceremony, sponsored by City National Bank, will go on sale to the public beginning September 9 at 10 AM, PST on axs.com.

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place on Saturday, November 5, at 8 PM, PST at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.

The Ceremony honors this year’s Inductees: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon, along with Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for Musical Excellence, and Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for Early Influence, as well as Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

