Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Open Reverb Shop; Guitars Signed By METALLICA, JEFF BECK, JOE PERRY Available

Walk the exhibits of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and you'll find history on display: Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode" guitar, Tina Weymouth's headless Steinberger, Dickey Betts' '54 Les Paul, Bootsy Collins' psychedelic Space Bass, Les Paul's self-built "Clunker," Frank Beard's bearded ZZ Top drum kit, and more stage outfits than you can fit in a sequined suitcase. And all that may just be in one room.

Each year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hosts once-in-a-lifetime events with Inductees, rock legends, and new artists - all paying tribute to the rich history of rock & roll, the music that connects us all, and the impact it continues to have on the world. As part of these events, many of the artists sign guitars backstage before walking on stage to help raise funds to support the mission of the Rock Hall - to engage, teach, and inspire through the power of rock & roll.

This week, these amazing instruments will be available for special purchase only through The Official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Reverb Shop.

The shop will open its virtual doors Wednesday, August 18. Inside, you'll find a Gibson Les Paul Signature "T" signed by The Everly Brothers' Don Everly, an Epiphone Les Paul signed by 2019 inductees Roxy Music, a Gibson ES-335 signed by every single performer at Chuck Berry's American Music Masters ceremony, and more.

The shop will also include limited-edition photographs of music legends that were donated by the late photographer Baron Wolman to support the work of the museum.

Since 1995, the museum has been just one aspect of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s work. The non-profit hosts on-site music education programs, virtual music education in classrooms, and maintains its Library & Archives. In addition, the Rock Hall supports local arts, music education, and children's groups in Cleveland and across the country.

Proceeds from The Official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Reverb Shop will go to continuing this critical work.

In addition to the guitars listed above, the Rock Hall's Reverb shop will also include:

- A Gibson LP Studio autographed by The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward, Graeme Edge, John Lodge, and Denny Laine from the band's 2018 Induction Ceremony.

- A Gibson LP Jr. autographed by the 2009 ceremony's Inductees and presenters, which included Jeff Beck, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Metallica, Run-D.M.C, Bobby Womack, Wanda Jackson, Bill Black, D.J. Fontana, Spooner Oldham, Flea, Joe Perry, Ronnie Wood, and more.

- A Gibson '67 Flying V autographed by My Chemical Romance.

- Another Flying V autographed by Inductees Duane Eddy and James Burton, along with rockabilly legend Lonnie Mack, who performed together at the Rock Hall's 2009 American Music Masters ceremony for Les Paul.

- Framed, limited-edition photographs of B.B. King, Albert King, Jimi Hendrix, and The Who's Pete Townshend by the late photographer Baron Wolman.

More information here.