“Rock To Remember” Benefit Concert Feat. DAVE MUSTAINE, SCOTT STAPP Streaming Tonight

Gibson Gives and Guitars For Vets will celebrate U.S. Veterans with the “Rock To Remember” concert, live-streaming via guitars4vets.org tonight at 8:00 PM EST.

“Rock To Remember” was filmed at the Gibson Garage in downtown Nashville on Veterans Day last year and raises funds to provide music programs for returning U.S. Veterans affected by PTSD.

The “Rock To Remember” concert was filled by performances from a diverse group of artists including Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp, Kirk Fletcher, Emerson Hart, Tigirlily, Goodbye June, the John Bohlinger trio, U.S. Veteran Scotty Hasting, as well as the Veterans of the Nashville Chapter of Guitars For Vets, and host Jared James Nichols. The night included a live auction and charitable donations onsite which raised $15,000.

Guitars For Vets (G4V) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports U.S. military veterans struggling with the challenges of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by providing them with free guitars and both one on one and group lessons. To date, Guitars for Vets and its nearly 800 volunteers have gifted more than 6,000 new guitars and 60,000 music lessons to those that have endured the wounds of war. All of the instruments and accessories are provided free of charge to the Veterans in the program, but the cost must be met through donations.

Gibson guitars and gear have been played on stage by countless musical icons in every genre of music. Gibson has a strong focus on supporting the global music community through its philanthropic arm of Gibson Gives. The mission of Gibson Gives is to support non-profit organizations in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education programs, music, and wellness initiatives. 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives--a 501(c)(3) organization--go towards giving the gift of music. In the last three years, Gibson Gives has raised over $3.5 million dollars worldwide. Gibson Gives is making music matter…to more people…in more ways…one guitar at a time. For more information visit gibsonfoundation.org.