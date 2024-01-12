Rockers Weigh In On Who's The Better AC/DC Singer, BON SCOTT Or BRIAN JOHNSON? - "They're Kind Of The Same... But They're Not"

"When a singer is replaced in an established rock band - due to tragedy or by a decision to part ways - the results are usually either lacklustre or not as commercially successful," says Greg Prato, reporting for Ultimate-Guitar.com. "But AC/DC proved to be one of the few exceptions. Just as it seemed that the hard rockin' band was on the verge of a massive global breakthrough entering the '80s - on the strength of such late '70s classics as Highway To Hell, Powerage, and Let There Be Rock - tragedy struck.

"On February 19, 1980, AC/DC singer Bon Scott died at the age of 33 - possibly putting an abrupt end to the band. However, they opted to soldier on and happened to find the perfect replacement in Brian Johnson. And just five months after Scott's passing, the band - which also featured guitarists Angus Young and Malcolm Young, bassist Cliff Williams, and drummer Phil Rudd - issued one of rock's all-time greatest albums, the Mutt Lange-produced Back In Black.

"As a result, it's become difficult for some to determine who their preferred AC/DC vocalist was - Bon or Brian. Luckily, quite a few renowned names of the rock world were willing to explore this topic in my 2020 book, A Rockin' Rollin' Man: Bon Scott Remembered, and share their thoughts and theories."

Phil Anselmo - "Different vocalists, different feels a bit. They both have great attitude and different voices. The visionaries in AC/DC would be the Young brothers. The fact that they picked Brian Johnson, I'm thinking they were really thinking ahead... or either they just lucked out – because they're both great in their own right."

Sebastian Bach - "AC/DC didn't try to clone the singer that they had before – like some bands make the mistake of trying to hire a guy that clones or impersonates the dude before. And there are a lot of examples of that. But AC/DC did not do that, because I don't think it's possible to clone Bon Scott. I don't think anybody is capable of impersonating Bon Scott. But Brian Johnson had a completely different style and sound. So, there really was no comparison, because they're so different."

Chuck Billy - "They're night and day. And I think especially lyric-wise for sure, I totally see the difference. But, something about Brian's technique and his style of vocals – because he's unique – really made him fit in there with a unique band. I think if they had someone ordinary, I don't know if it would be the same AC/DC – they had to have that unique thing as the lead person out there. And I think Brian Johnson was that guy."

(Bon Scott photo - Philip Morris)