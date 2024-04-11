RockHarz 2024 - How To Still Get To The Sold-Out Festival Featuring BRUCE DICKINSON, JUDAS PRIEST, KREATOR, HAMMERFALL, And More

It’s by far one of the most impressive lineups of 2024: For this year's 31st edition, RockHarz festival at Ballenstedt Airfield in Germany has announced over 50 bands and a billing that impresses not only by featuring big names but also with its diversity.

Headliners include Judas Priest, Dimmu Borgir, Kreator, Hammerfall and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. Loyal RockHarz fans can also look forward to experiencing bands such as Kanonenfieber, The Halo Effect, Nestor, The Night Eternal, D'artagnan and Nanowar Of Steel as well as many other well-known acts live during four days of festival goodness.

Desperation has been great for the many metalheads who could not secure their tickets in time, since the festival announced that it was sold out – this year in record time. There is, however, a shimmer of hope now.

In addition to info on which bands rocks which day, RockHarz has now also published pre-sale details for a limited contingent of single day tickets (available exclusively via the RockHarz ticket store), which are as follows:

April 15 (5 PM, CEST): Single Day Tickets for Saturday On Sale (with Judas Priest and many more)

April 16 (5 PM, CEST): Sngle Day Tickets for Wednesday On Sale (with Bruce Dickinson and many more)

April 17 (5 PM, CEST): Single Day Tickets for Friday On Sale (with Dimmu Borgir and many more)

April 18 (5 PM, CEST): Single Day Tickets for Thursday On Sale (with Kreator, Hammerfall and many more)

The complete lineup of the 31st RockHarz from July 3 to 6, 2024 at the Ballenstedt airfield in the Harz Mountains reads as follows (in alphabetical order and by day):

Wednesday: Amorphis, Brothers Of Metal, Bruce Dickinson, Callejon, Dirkschneider, Gutalax, Kanonenfieber, Kärbholz, Mammoth Wvh, Oomph!, Power Paladin.

Thursday: Bullet, D'artagnan, Dominum, Hammerfall, Hammer King, Hatebreed, Heldmaschine, Kreator, Massive Wagons, Nyktophobia, Pain, Rage, The Halo Effect, The O’reillys And The Paddyhats, Unleash The Archers, Varg.

Friday: Alestorm, Amaranthe, Benediction, Defects, Dimmu Borgir, Dying Fetus, Dynazty, Kissin' Dynamite, League Of Distortion, Nanowar Of Steel, Spidergawd, Suicidal Tendencies, The Night Eternal, Unearth, Van Canto, Vogelfrey.

Saturday: Avatarium, Coppelius, Draconian, Faun, Hypocrisy, Judas Priest, Knife, Lordi, Mystic Prophecy, Nakkeknaekker, Nestor, Orden Ogan, Parasite Inc., Schandmaul, Soilwork , Storm Seeker.

Complete details here.