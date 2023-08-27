ROCKIN' ENGINE Release Bloody Music Video For “Carnival Of Evil”

Rockin’ Engine’s new EP, Altered By Evil, is not only a solid dose of full-throttled rock, but it’s also a homage to some of the best horror characters and events. The third single from the recently released record is “Carnival Of Evil”, presented now in video form. Inspired by the works of Rob Zombie, they went all out in the production of this video with the help of Joe Lyko of Dark Moon Productions and Light is Art Studio. Vocalist and guitarist Steve O Leff enthusiastically shares details about it:

“Having spent almost our entire budget on the production of our EP and music video for 'Monsters Under Your Bed', we only had enough money left to shoot one more music video. So, we had to go out big, and with a bang! When we started brainstorming for the concept of our video, we came up with some absolutely crazy, and even disturbing ideas… so we decided to create them all! From a wheel of torture to a magician box, from fake silicone limbs to a rusty butcher cleaver, we built everything from scratch. Even the fake blood is corn syrup and water-based."

The music for this song was written by lead guitarist Ste Vy Leff. At that time, vocalist Steve O Leff was watching Rob Zombie’s Devil’s Rejects and it occurred to him that Captain Spaulding, the evil clown character in the movie, would be absolutely perfect for the track’s subject matter. He draws a similarity between the traveling circus of the movie and Rockin’ Engine. "They are ruthless yet charismatic, and they will stop at nothing to deliver a performance to die for!"

Altered By Evil artwork and tracklisting:

"Carnival Of Evil"

"Day Of Wrath"

"Liber Ex-Mortis"

"Monsters Under Your Bed"

"Psycho Path"

"Room 185" (ft. guest vocals by Stef Jomphe of Insurrection)

