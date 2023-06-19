Rocking The Reels On The Iconic Metal Band-Themed Slots

Metal is a genre of rock music that emerged in the late 1960s and early 1970s, primarily in the UK and USA. It is known for its intense and aggressive sounds, featuring distorted electric guitar riffs, powerful beats, and heavy lyrics. Although it originated in the late 1960s, metal gained widespread popularity in the 1980s and became one of the most influential genres by the late 1990s. Its impact can be seen in areas such as the video game industry, where games like Rock Band, Guitar Hero, and Crue Ball were created. Metal music also inspired the development of feature-rich and engaging themed video slots in the online casino sector. We explore the influence of metal music on these slots and highlight some of the most popular titles that pay tribute to legendary metal bands.

The Influence of Heavy Metal Music on Online Slot Themes

Software developers are known to draw their inspiration from various sectors, one being heavy metal music. The music genre features a unique style that game providers find intriguing. Also, by developing metal-themed slots, software providers have penetrated a market that would otherwise be impossible to enter. The integration of the metal in slots happens in various ways. While some companies use metal to inspire their themes, others use actual metal music as background instrumentals. However, some software vendors partner with metal bands to create unique branded slots to attract fans and pay tribute to the group. Today, players can enjoy their favorite metal games at almost every casino site. With a diverse portfolio of online casinos available, you can rest assured that you are ahead for a top-tier gaming experience with hundreds of slots. Not only will you enjoy your favorite bands, but these thematic slots also come with extra bonus features and rewards.

Metal Band Themed Slots Worth Rocking

If you are a gaming aficionado with an undying love for metal music, you can confess that the number of metal branded slots has been increasing in the past few years. These come with stunning designs, exemplary metal-inspired themes, and, most importantly, storylines inspired by metal bands. We rounded up the creme of the crop in metal band-themed slots worth playing at new Ontario casino sites or industry-aged giants in the region. Read on to learn more:

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses is a metal-themed online slot honoring one of the most prolific metal bands ever to walk the earth. The 5-reeler by NetEnt is spellbinding, with a super-interesting soundtrack and a background covered by a picture of one of Guns n' Roses' live shows. While you're sure to get an extra kick playing the slot, NetEnt ingrained more than enough features to make the game interesting. With as little as $20, you can easily win up to 1,250x your bet by landing the matching symbols on a payline. The low to medium volatility slot comes with 7 bonus features and an above-average return to player rate (RTP) of 96.98%. With iconic band members like Slash, Axl Rose, and Izzy Stradlin on the reels (part of the symbols), players can relive/walk with the Giants with great wins to match.

KISS: Reels of Rock

Play'n GO is one of the few developers that went above board to honor a metal group with their riveting online slot, KISS. KISS is a 6-reeler slot named after the 1973 band formed by Paul Stanley (the Starchild), Gene Simmons (the Demon), and Ace Frehley (the Spaceman or Space Ace), who are also among the characters in the game. With over 50 years in the industry, KISS still goes strong. They recently announced their support acts for their final UK Tour, making them one of the longest-running metal bands. On the slot, players get a dark back background, an RTP of 96.20%, and the chance to walk away with 50,000x their stake. All you need is a minimum wager of 0.10. Look out for features such as Drive Me Wild, Lock and Load, and Free Spins that add more to your wins and make it ideal for playing at the best online casino in Ontario, Canada.

Motörhead

NetEnt has a vault full of metal-themed slots, with one of their popular releases being Motörhead, a 5-reeler boasting an incredible RTP of 96.98% and 76 paylines. The medium volatility slot machine allows metal fans to relieve the glory days of Motörhead with its exciting storyline and visuals. The background comprises a band set up on stage with speakers, amplifiers, and a guitar. The 3-3-4-4-5 rows, on the other hand, are filled with familiar symbols such as Lemmy, the band's lead songwriter, star, clover, and cherries. You only need a bet ranging from 0.20 to 200 coins to play the medium variance slot, potentially earning you up to 570x your bet. The game is easy to play and does not require you to understand the history of heavy metal to make a winning spin.

Future of Heavy Metal Themed Slots

Metal is an advancing genre that will live through years to come! With more and more fans joining the Metalheads banner, developers are bound to develop slots inspired by the genre. This musical IP (intellectual property) fusion will only get better as illustrations, animations, and snippets continue to bear realism, all together paying homage to the bands we have grown to love and rock too! Joining your favorite stars in a mood akin to their road tours of a lifetime is only a reel away, with bigger and better metal-themed slots expected to hit the online casino scene!

Final Say

Metal-themed slot is a category that has taken the online casino scene by storm! Software providers are grappling to secure metal musical IPs and create thrilling iterations for metalheads, a formula that has proven to be a success not just for fans of the genre but online slots lovers at large. With iconic variations, such as Guns N' Roses, KISS, and Motörhead taking the lead, upcoming options like Jimi Hendrix, Heavy Metal Warriors, and Megadeth slots are also quickly gaining traction. All you need to do is decide on which iconic metal band-themed slot suits your pallet and spin the reels with your stars/favorite music in tow!