Rocklahoma 2023 – Daily Schedule Announced; Limited Passes Remain

Rocklahoma has announced the daily performance schedule for America’s Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party, and the festival’s brand-new app is now available for download at Rocklahoma.com/mobileapp, allowing fans to create their own personal schedule and access the most up-to-date festival information ahead of and during the festival weekend.

Rocklahoma will feature three full days of performances from top rock acts including Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor and many more, Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. The festival is hosted by Eddie Trunk and will kick off with the Rocklahoma campgrounds opening on Sunday, August 27, with music performances getting underway at the official Rocklahoma pre-party on Thursday, August 31. The only way to access the campground party is to purchase a Rocklahoma weekend pass.

Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse on Thursday, August 31 for the Rocklahoma Kick-Off Party, featuring performances from Warrant, L.A. Guns, BulletBoys and Voodoo Moonshine. The pre-party is open to anyone with a Rocklahoma weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with friends throughout Rocklahoma.

A limited number of Rocklahoma passes are still available at Rocklahoma.com and fans can save by purchasing now, before week of show price increases.

The full list of music performance times (subject to change) is below:

Friday, September 1

The Freedom Stage

9:50 PM – Godsmack

7: 30 PM – Chevelle

4:40 PM – Daughtry

3:00 PM – Ayron Jones

1:30 PM – Fame On Fire

The Renegade Stage

11:45 PM – Shot Of Poison

8:40 PM – Code Orange

5:35 PM – Atreyu

3:45 PM – Black Stone Cherry

2:15 PM – Flat Black

12:50 PM – Dead Poet Society

The Roadhouse

6:30 PM – Skid Row

12:20 PM – Dead West

11:35 AM – Small Town Sindrome

10:50 Am – Eyebolt

Saturday, September 2

The Freedom Stage

10:15 PM – Limp Bizkit

8:14 PM – Bush

4:45 PM – Theory Of A Deadman

3:09 PM – P.O.D.

1:48 PM – Plush

The Renegade Stage

11:35 PM – Steven Adler

9:22 PM – GWAR

7:16 PM – Asking Alexandria

5:38 PM – The Hu

3:57 PM – Fuel

2:26 PM – Crobot

1:13 PM – Dayseeker

The Roadhouse

6:22 PM – Kix

12:40 PM – 90LB Wrench

12:00 PM – Snake Bite Whisky

11:20 PM – Daymes Rocket

10:40 AM – Bat Allison

Sunday, September 3

The Freedom Stage

10:10 PM – Pantera

8:00 PM – Rob Zombie

4:40 PM – Corey Taylor

3:00 PM – Mammoth WVH

1:30 PM – Mothica

The Renegade Stage

9:15 PM – Ministry

5:35 PM – Jinjer

3:45 PM – Filter

2:15 PM – From Ashes To New

12:50 PM – BRKN Love

The Roadhouse

6:30 PM – Buckcherry

12:15 PM – Stonebreed

11:30 PM – Dime Store Riot

10:45 PM – Nova Rex

Thursday, August 31 (Pre-Party)*

The Roadhouse

10:50 PM – Warrant

9:20 PM – L.A. Guns

8:05 PM – BulletBoys

7:00 PM – Voodoo Moonshine

*The Rocklahoma Pre-Party is open to weekend pass holders only.

Gates to the Rocklahoma General Admission festival area open at 10:30 AM daily and gates to the VIP festival section open at 12:30 PM daily.

Weekend and single day General Admission passes, plus camping are available now at Rocklahoma.com starting at $99 per day, plus fees. Fans are encouraged to buy early as prices will increase in the coming months. All premium weekend VIP passes and packages are SOLD OUT. Please visit Rocklahoma.com for details and to purchase passes. Note: All weekend passes are for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and single day purchases do not include access to the Thursday night party.

Rocklahoma is known for the best festival camping grounds in the U.S. featuring multiple options throughout the festival site, including “Glamping” opportunities. The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open from Sunday, August 27 at Noon CT through Tuesday, September 5 at Noon CT. “Glamping” check-in begins on Thursday, August 31 with a Monday, September 4 check-out. General Admission, VIP camping, and VIP Glamping packages are available at checkout and are only available as an add-on to festival admission passes. Information on camping add-ons can be found at Rocklahoma.com/camping/.

Rocklahoma was founded in 2007 and showcases the best rock artists performing on three stages, with a wide range of onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages that live up to the festival’s motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.” Rocklahoma is hosted by Eddie Trunk.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower houses, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and much more.