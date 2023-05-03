Rocklahoma – Single Day Lineup Announced; Daily Passes On Sale Now For Festival Feat. PANTERA, ROB ZOMBIE, GODSMACK

The single day music lineup has been announced for Rocklahoma--America’s Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party--and single day passes are on sale now, along with weekend passes— Rocklahoma.com. Single day pass prices start at just $89 plus fees during Phase 1 and will increase in the coming weeks, so fans are encouraged to buy early and save.

Rocklahoma will feature three full days of performances from top rock acts including Godsmack, Pantera, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor and many more Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. The festival is hosted by Eddie Trunk and will kick off with the Rocklahoma campgrounds opening on Sunday, August 27, and music performances get underway at the official Rocklahoma pre-party on Thursday, August 31. The only way to access the campground party is to purchase a Rocklahoma weekend pass.

The daily Rocklahoma music lineup is below (subject to change):

Friday, September 1: Godsmack, Chevelle, Daughtry, Code Orange, Skid Row, P.O.D., Ayron Jones, Black Stone Cherry, Fame On Fire, Plush, Dead Poet Society, Shot of Poison, Dead West, Small Town Sindrome, Jessikill

Saturday, September 2: Limp Bizkit, Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Asking Alexandria, GWAR, The Hu, Atreyu, Fuel, KIX, Steven Adler, New Years Day, Crobot, Dayseeker, 90LB Wrench, Snake Bite Whisky, Bat Allison

Sunday, September 3: Pantera, Rob Zombie, Corey Taylor, Ministry, Mammoth WVH, Buckcherry, Filter, Jinjer, Mothica, From Ashes To New, Brkn Love, Stonebreed, SIIN, Nova Rex

Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse on Thursday, August 31 for the Rocklahoma Kick-Off Party, featuring performances from Warrant, L.A. Guns, BulletBoys and Voodoo Moonshine. The pre-party is open to anyone with a Rocklahoma weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with friends throughout Rocklahoma.

Weekend and single day General Admission passes, plus camping are available now at Rocklahoma.com starting at $89 per day, plus fees. Fans are encouraged to buy early as prices will increase in the coming months. All premium weekend VIP passes and packages are SOLD OUT. Please visit Rocklahoma.com for details and to purchase passes. Note: All weekend passes are for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and single day purchases do not include access to the Thursday night party.

Rocklahoma is known for the best festival camping grounds in the U.S. featuring multiple options throughout the festival site, including “Glamping” opportunities. The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open from Sunday, August 27 at Noon CT through Tuesday, September 5 at Noon CT. “Glamping” check-in begins on Thursday, August 31 with a Monday, September 4 check-out. General Admission, VIP camping, and VIP Glamping packages are available at checkout and are only available as an add-on to festival admission passes. Information on camping add-ons can be found at Rocklahoma.com/camping/.

Festival doors open at 2:00 PM daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 10:30 AM daily. Set times will be announced closer to the festival.

Rocklahoma was founded in 2007 and showcases the best rock artists performing on three stages, with a wide range of onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages that live up to the festival’s motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.” Rocklahoma is hosted by Eddie Trunk.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower houses, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and much more.