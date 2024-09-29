ROD RODRIGUES Blends RUSH And VAN HALEN In New Single "On The Road"

Brazilian / Canadian guitarist Rod Rodrigues presents “On The Road”, from his new upcoming album, Tales Of A Changing Life Part II, set for release on October 18th.

Rod introduces the single and video for “On The Road”: “This song is very special to me because I made it in honor of my father, who was a taxi driver and was always on the road. ‘On The Road’ has a great positive energy, and I created it to enjoy during a high-speed journey.”

The track features Heitor Tenorio (bass), Rodrigo Abelha (drums), and Orlan Charles (keys and piano) alongside Rod. “In addition to the strong influences of Rush and Van Halen, I wanted to add something special from our culture with the Brazilian country guitar played by Rodrigo Sperandio,” adds Rodrigues.

Check out the video for “On The Road”, directed by Heitor Tollezzi:

Tales Of A Changing Life Part II artwork and tracklisting:

"Inukshuk" (feat. Angel Vivaldi and John Macaluso)

"On The Road"

"East Coast Memories" (feat. Roy Ziv)

"Dust In My Eyes"

"Saudade"

"Mom’s Lullaby"

"Tales Of A Changing Life Suite" (feat. Hugo Mariutti)

I – Overture Op.17

II – Falling Into A Dream

III – The Unknown Tale

IV – Grand Finale

