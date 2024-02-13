ROD STEWART On His Classic Hit "Maggie May" - "It Was About My First Sexual Encounter, Which Lasted About Three Seconds And Left A Stain"; Video
February 13, 2024, 52 minutes ago
In the video below from AXS TV, rock icon Rod Stewart talks to Dan Rather about the origin and inspiration behind one of his most well-known songs, "Maggie May", on The Big Interview.
